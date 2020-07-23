‘There’s Nothing I wouldn’t Do for You’ Simi Says as She Poses with Daughter ‘Deja

Looks like Simi is not only enjoying motherhood but crushing it too with grace and finesse.

The singer and new mum shared a beautiful picture of herself and her few months old daughter, Adejare Kosoko, which she shares with her musician husband, Adekunle Gold, in a new Instagram post.

The picture which showed an almost snapped back Simi smiling into her baby’s face as she lifted the little one in the air was beyond adorable.

“This little light of mine there’s nothing in all the universes I wouldn’t do for you Ayo”, she captioned the sweet post.

