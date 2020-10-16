There’s Nobody that Can Compete with me Vocally – Mario

Mario meant what he said that none of the male artists out there can compete with vocally at the momebt.

The ‘Let me Love You’ crooner sat down in an interview with Power 105.1 FM, where he confidently made his thoughts known.

As far as Mario is concerned, there’s no competition in the game for him in the R&B leagu because it’s just too much sauce with him.

Though he noted that he likes a number of male R&B artists and respects the female folks in that genre; the likes of Summer Walker, Beyonce, Brandy, etc., but for him, stepping on necks is what he does and no male artist compares.

Check out snippet of his interview below.

