‘There’s no need to be ashamed’ – Soyinka opens up on cancer diagnosis

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has shared the inspiring story of his battle against prostate cancer after he was diagnosed with the early-stage of the disease in 2014.

In a chat with the BBC at his country home in Ogun State, the octogenarian said he is now in good health after undergoing successful treatment.

The renowned playwright further narrated how his wife played a crucial role in his journey of resilience and battle against the disease.

I said don’t worry we are going to fight this together, it hadn’t yet gotten to the state where it was not reversible and so there was a number of guidelines.

“I say us because he wanted to make sure that my wife made sure that I followed it,” he said.

“He sensed that I wasn’t going to be a very good patient, so he spoke to her most of the time rather than me.”

Soyinka added:

“There is no disease in the world in which any human being need be ashamed.

“I don’t see why people have to go to Canada, the States, Europe to receive the kind of treatment which is affordable in this nation.

“It’s a shame,” the Nobel laureate said.