IK Ogbonna wants you all to know that there is no love in marriage.

The actor took to his social media today to speak candidly about his thoughts on marriage, why he thinks social media posts do not tell the truth about couples, why he thinks “90% of marriages are unhappy.

“Our generation must change their approach to marriage for the sake of the next generation. This is not just for me as an individual but for those who need it,” he wrote, adding, “90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles and pretend to be happy while depression is the case.”

He continued, “First, we must remember that u married a friend, a support system, not an enemy or competition. You are now one. And since u chose that person out of a world population of over 7 billion ppl, ur job is to protect that person always and make each other happy.”

And then he quoted a writer who said that: “There is no love in marriage. Love is in people. And people put love in marriage. There is no romance in marriage. You have to infuse it into your marriage.⁣”

And this comes amid rumours that his marriage to Sonia Ogbonna hit the rocks.

However, many people completely agree with him.

See his full post below: