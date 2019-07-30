‘There’s Anger in the Land’ – Abdulsalam Raises Alarm over Insecurity

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has sounded the alarm bells over the security challenges in the country.

According to the respected former head of state, Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment.

“There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly,” he noted at the opening of 2-day roundtable put together by Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development.

Present at the roundtable which took place in Minna, the Niger State capital yesterday, were retired generals including two former Chiefs of Defense Staff, General Alani Akirinade and General Martin Luther Agwai.

Others are General Ishola Williams, Major General IBM Haruna, Brigadier General Haliru Akilu and Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia.

Also at the event were former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi; former Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Professor Auwalu Yadudu and Professor Ango Abdullahi, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, former Military Governor of Rivers State and the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass in Bayelsa State, Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff and Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago.

“This roundtable is the centre’s contribution to the search for solutions to some of the problems we are currently experiencing as a nation, particularly issues and matters around co-existence and security,” the former Head of State said in his opening remarks.

Abdulsalami warned of total collapse, calling on elders who the nation puts so much value on and leaders to intervene.

“We are all here as Nigerians who share responsibility for the state of our nation. Therefore, if any forum can help in accurate identification of the problems and solution for a united and peaceful Nigeria, let us be counted as one of such fora,” he said.

Abdulsalam noted that the outcome of the meeting would be made available to the federal and state governments as well as other institutions for consideration and action.