There’s a ‘True Blood’ Reboot in the Works at HBO

THR has confirmed that HBO is has begun developing a new version of its series True Blood, which is helmed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Per the outlet, Alan Ball, who served as the creator of the original series, is also on board as an executive producer.

Recall that True Blood is based on a series of novels by Charlaine Harris; it debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons. “It was set in a world where the development of a synthetic blood allowed vampires to announce their presence to the world, with a host of them residing in the town of Bon Temps, Louisiana,” THR explain.

The series was a success for HBO, peaking at nearly 5 million same-day viewers per episode in its third and fourth seasons.

Now, a reboot is in the works and we can’t wait to see how it pans out!

We can’t wait!

