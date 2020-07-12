There’s a Husband Famine in the Land, Waje Tells Troll Who Asked Why She’s Yet to Marry

Waje was having a great time engaging with her fans on Twitter before a troll jumped in on the conversation thread.

The vocal powerhouse took to the micro blogging app to interact with fans, tweeting “Any new gist?”

Bereft of anything to contribute to the conversation, a particular troll asked the mother of one why she was yet to get married.

Waje obviously used to his likes was unfazed and unperturbed, giving the perfect response to the twitter user in question.

She tweeted;

“Before I reach the tree wey dem dey pluck husband one guy cut am down. So na famine we dey so”.

