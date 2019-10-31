‘There’d have been Nationwide Jubilation if Supreme Court sacked Buhari’ – Galadima

Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, says there would have been jubilation across the country if the supreme court upturned Buhari’s victory in the election.

In a ruling Wednesday, the apex court had dismissed an appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Buhari’s main challenger in the election, saying it lacked merit.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Galadima faulted the verdict of the court, saying the PDP is interested in knowing how the apex court arrived at its decision.

“We are waiting to hear the final analysis of how they arrived at that decision. And we as Nigerians have a cover under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria whether it supports our view,” he said.

“If this judgment today had been that Buhari was removed from office, I’m sure that by now, there would have been fireworks all over this country.

“People would have been jubilating, pouring water on the streets and celebrating. But have you seen any individual who has demonstrated that he is happy with this judgment.”

Reacting to the judgment, Atiku alleged that the country’s judiciary has been sabotaged, but vowed to continue the fight to save Nigeria’s democracy.