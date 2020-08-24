Theo Kgosinkwe of Mafikizolo Has Married His Model Girlfriend

Theo Kgosinkwe of popular South African music band, Mafikizolo, has tied the knot with his model girlfriend, Vourne Williams.

The musician who proposed to his lady love on her 26th birthday back in July, shared a photo from the very intimate ceremony which was initially postponed as a result of the Corona virus pandemic.

The 47-year-old singer had suprised 26-year-old Vourne with the proposal, serenading her with a guitar and then getting down of one knee to ask her to be his wife at the end of his performance.

Theo Kgosinkwe revealed that they couldn’t wait to be husband and wife so they opted for a small ceremony because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, come 2021, the couple will hold an elaborate ceremony with family, friends and well wishers in attendance.

Posting a wedding portrait on his Instagtam page,he wrote,

“Due to covid-19, Vourne and I had to postpone our wedding celebrations for next year 2021.

“But we couldn’t wait to be husband and wife. Yesterday I married my bestie

Proverbs 18:22.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with family and friends next year ,we just have to wait a little longer.

Congratulations to the couple.

