TheList: Sanwo-Olu Releases First Batch of Commissioners/Advisers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed 25 people as commissioners and special advisers for his government.

The commissioners include Tunji Bello, the immediate past Secretary to Government of Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso, editor at The Nation Newspaper, and 23 others.

“We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the twenty five Commissioner and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional callings,” Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief press secretary, said.

Akosile added that the current list is first batch, saying that consultation was going on with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members.

He further disclosed that the new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity. Quoting Governor Sanwo-Olu, he said Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the State.

“We have a blend of youth who are under 40 among nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that,” he said.

A breakdown of the list of nominees shows 17 men and eight women who will be sworn in as members of the state executive council.

Youths who are in their early and mid-thirties were also included in the list of nominees subject to the approval of the state assembly.

Check out the list below:

Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo Folashade Adefisayo Akin Abayomi Idris Salako Tunji Bello Gbenga Omotoso Toke Benson-Awoyinka Bolaji Dada Lere Odusote Frederic Oladeinde Gbolahan Lawal Adekemi Ajayi Femi George Wale Ahmed Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) Hakeem Fahm Ajibola Ponnle Aramide Adeyoye Segun Dawodu Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf Sam Egube Ruth Bisola Olusanya Princess Aderemi Adebowale Tunbosun Alake Afolabi Ayantayo