‘The worst coach in history’ – Aiyegbeni blasts Rohr

Former Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has launched a withering attack on Gernot Rohr and some Super Eagles players, saying they are “not good enough.”

Aiyegbeni stated this after the Eagles’ disappointing double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

After surrendering a four-goal lead in the first-leg in Benin City, Rohr’s men were held to a goalless draw in Freetown on Tuesday.

Giving his thoughts on the games, the former Middlesbrough and Everton striker believes it is time to show Rohr the door.

“The coach is not good enough, let him go,” the Yak said in a phone interview with Lagos Talks.

“Some of the boys are not good enough, I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players?

“Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticise us, but we’re way better than these ones.

“The coach is not good enough, no clue. Gernot Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough.”

Apparently, Rohr is on his last days as Eagles handler after the minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, made a similar assertion to the Yak after the Sierra Leone match.

The Nigeria Football Federation has yet to comment on the German’s future with the team.

