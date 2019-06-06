The Woman Who Was Trolled for Chatting Up Jay-Z Addresses Beyoncé’s Fans

Nicole Curran wants you all to know she is a happily married woman.

In case you missed the morning drama: a video surfaced showing the moment Curran tried to chat up Jay-Z at the Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5. From the clip, she seemed to get on Beyoncé’s nerves after she got in Bey’s personal space trying to chat up her husband. And Bey’s fans were not happy with her.

They fished out her social media handle, and they have been, predictably, trolling her ever since, asking why she even dared to get into Bey’s personal space.

Turns out that Curran is the wife of Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob.

Now, the exceedingly rich woman has taken to her Instagram address the trolls, reminding them that she is happily married and that Bey wouldn’t be pleased with the fans for trolling her.

See her posts below:

Curran has since turned out her Instagram comments.