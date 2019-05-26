‘The Will of Allah’ – Yari Accepts Supreme Court Ruling on Zamfara

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State says he has accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court sacking candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The APC governor said the party in the state did their best to ensure it did not lose the state to the opposition party but could not succeed.

The supreme court on Friday sacked all the 36 elected politicians — including the governor-elect — under the APC.

According to the apex court, the APC did not hold credible primary election and as such could not have been voted for in the general elections.

As a result, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clinched the positions won by the APC.

Addressing APC supporters at the state government house in Gusau on Saturday, Yari said what happened is the will of ‘Allah’.

Ibrahim Dosara, Yari’s spokesman, quoted the governor as saying the party would have loved to continue “to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened.”

He urged all members of the party as well as other citizens of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

Yari also directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the citizens.