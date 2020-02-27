‘The wicked people in Nigeria do not die’ – Abaribe

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on ‘The wicked people in Nigeria do not die’ – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe says the wicked people in Nigeria have refused to die while the nation continues to lose good citizens.

The Senate minority leader said this on Wednesday at a valedictory session held in honour of the late Senator Ignatius Longjan.

“Yet again we are losing another good man. The question we always ask is why are we losing the good ones? The wicked people in this country do not die, it is the good ones that go,” Abaribe stated.

After describing Longjan as a very good person, Abaribe commiserated with the lawmaker’s wife and children and the people that he represented.

The Statesman also commiserated with the diplomatic community from where Longjan came and Nigerians in general.

Senator Longjan who represented Plateau South, died on February 10 in Abuja.

,

Related Posts

Buhari okays N30bn for construction of roads to Niger Republic

February 27, 2020

Imo Guber: PDP accuses APC of plotting to ‘frustrate Supreme Court review’

February 27, 2020

Nasarawa Gov okays death penalty for kidnappers

February 26, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *