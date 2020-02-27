‘The wicked people in Nigeria do not die’ – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe says the wicked people in Nigeria have refused to die while the nation continues to lose good citizens.

The Senate minority leader said this on Wednesday at a valedictory session held in honour of the late Senator Ignatius Longjan.

“Yet again we are losing another good man. The question we always ask is why are we losing the good ones? The wicked people in this country do not die, it is the good ones that go,” Abaribe stated.

After describing Longjan as a very good person, Abaribe commiserated with the lawmaker’s wife and children and the people that he represented.

The Statesman also commiserated with the diplomatic community from where Longjan came and Nigerians in general.

Senator Longjan who represented Plateau South, died on February 10 in Abuja.