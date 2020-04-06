The Weeknd’s New Album, ‘After Hours’ Tops Billboard 200

The world may be crippled by the coronavirus pandemic but some artistes are still recording small victories, and one of them is The Weeknd, who latest offering, After Hours, has topped the Billboard 200 Chart for the second week in a row.

Per Complex, the album made a massive debut week, and it still retained that success in its second week on the charts despite a 69 percent drop in sales.

The report continued:

After Hours racked up 138,000 equivalent album units with 86,000 coming from streaming units, and 47,000 through traditional album sales. Still, it’s an impressive sum for The Weeknd’s fourth studio effort, considering its debut week was the biggest for an album this year, with 444,000 equivalent album units. After Hours was barely able to stave off the surge of Calm by 5 Seconds of Summer, which catapulted from No. 62 in its debut week to No. 2 with 133,000 units.

