The Weeknd’s Bandaged Face Stirs Conversations at the AMAs

The Weekend got everyone talking when he showed up at last night’s American Music Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Recall that in August at the MTV VMAs, the singer took to the stage with a bloodied face to stir conversation about the dangers of drunk driving. Last night, he accepted the American Music Award for Favorite Album — Soul/R&B for After Hours with his face in bandages, prompting concern from casual viewers.

And that’s not all: he also performed like that, too, singing “Save Your Tears” and “In Your Eyes” with Kenny G.

In his AMA speech, The Weeknd dedicated his win to Prince. “Last time I received this award, it was given to me by the late great Prince,” The Weeknd said. “And you know, he’s the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B, and I’d like to dedicate this award to him. Thank you.”

ELLE adds:

But The Weeknd wasn’t injured at the VMAs or the AMAs. Rather, he was sending a message based off the music and persona he was promoting from his album After Hours and the short films he made for “Blinding Lights” and “After Hours.” The Weeknd was warning people against drunk driving—and visibly showing what kind of injuries can happen when drunk driving leads to car accidents.

See his video:

