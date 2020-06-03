The Weeknd Donates $500,000 to Black Lives Matter Causes

The Weeknd has joined the list of stars who have contributed tot he Black Lives Matter causes in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

The singer took to his Instagram to announce that he has donated a total of $500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,” The Weeknd shared on Instagram. “Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter.”

And breaking down how he donated the chunky sum, he said he donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $200,000 for the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

See his video below:

