‘The Wall is Coming’ – Trump Says in Game of Thrones-Style Post

US President Donald Trump has sounded a strong warning that his cherished southern border wall will be built despite opposition from democrats.

Speaking at his first cabinet meeting of 2019, Trump said the southern U.S. border “leaks like a sieve” with criminals, gangs, and drugs pouring across due to the lack of a wall.

Brace yourselves: “The wall is coming.”

That was U.S. President Donald Trump‘s message on Instagram Thursday as he issued a Game of Thrones-style post that echoed a previous one from November.

The latest post, which appeared on Trump’s official Instagram account, saw his face positioned above a line of slats and the phrase “the wall is coming” printed in a font reminiscent of the hit HBO series.

Trump’s not-so-cryptic post appeared on the same day Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and said the wall is a “non-starter” for the Democrats.

The poster appeared just over two months after Trump circulated a separate one, also apparently inspired by Game of Thrones, in which he warned that “sanctions are coming” on Nov. 5.

Days later, the Trump administration announced it was reimposing sanctions that had been pulled under a nuclear deal reached with Iran in 2015.

The U.S. government remains closed over the issue of funding for a wall along the southern border.

Trump said Wednesday that the shutdown will last “as long as it takes” to fund the wall – which was his signature campaign promise.