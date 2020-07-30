The Wait is Over as Bobrisky Finally Unveils Bae on Instagram

Bobrisky has finally revealed the identity of her much talked about ‘bae’ on social media.

The Instagram celebrity and self-acclaimed male barbie, showed off pictures of her lover on her Instagram page.

Captioning the picture of ‘bae’, Bobrisky wrote that the man named Henry Ike deserved to be celebrated for all he is and has done for him, reason for his grand unveiling.

“The wait is OVER !!! I’m not d type of person that like bring my relationship here… but sometimes decision change. And I remember asking for ur permission to do dis… you asked me to go ahead. Thanks for everything you do to myself and my family. Have fought so bad for true love boom you cam into d picture. I love u @henryike”, he wrote.

Bobrisky also revealed that her partner is a billionaire in dollars and has asked for respect to be put on his name.

According to his bio, Henry Ike is an expert real estate flipper, musician and humanitarian.

