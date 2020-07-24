‘The True Measure of a Man is What He Does with His Power’, DJ Big N Urges Celebrities to Speak Against Bad Governance

DJ Big N is urging celebrities and non-celebrities to take a stand against bad governance perpetuated by Nigerian leaders.
The disk jockey spoke from the heart in an Instagram post in reaction to the reckless siphoning of public funds by political office holders and appointees; case in mind, the current NDDC probe.
He noted in his post that the biggest giveaway a celebrity at such a time as this is speak up and urged everyone to come together like we did in the protest against rape which took over social media in June.
The ace music enthusiast stated that the true measure of man’s power is what he does with it.
See the post below.
I Repeat, it’s not enough to be Famous. The true measure of a man is what he does with power. You can be part of something greater. Yes Banky Ran for office and didn’t get it. Yes, Davido made so much noise for his uncle, and even risked his safety for the cause. Tuface had threats to his family….They say “it’s a cabal… it can’t work”….. i ask you a question today…is it all the songs you have released that blew. NO. Or all the movies you have acted that became no 1. My point is, we fail when we give up. Let’s Come together simultaneously. We owe Nigerians at large, our voices. There is no greater deed that can be done than speaking up for the oppressed or those who don’t have a voice.