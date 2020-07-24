‘The True Measure of a Man is What He Does with His Power’, DJ Big N Urges Celebrities to Speak Against Bad Governance

DJ Big N is urging celebrities and non-celebrities to take a stand against bad governance perpetuated by Nigerian leaders.

The disk jockey spoke from the heart in an Instagram post in reaction to the reckless siphoning of public funds by political office holders and appointees; case in mind, the current NDDC probe.

He noted in his post that the biggest giveaway a celebrity at such a time as this is speak up and urged everyone to come together like we did in the protest against rape which took over social media in June.

The ace music enthusiast stated that the true measure of man’s power is what he does with it.

See the post below.

