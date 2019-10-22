The Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is Here

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived.

From the clip shared on Twitter, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is seen running through a jungle and preparing to fight Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) on any icy planet. “People keep telling me they know me. No one does,” Rey says during the spot.

“But I do,” Kylo Ren responds. And in a later scene, the two are spotted fighting together. C-3PO, R2D2, BB-8, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) also make an appearance, as does Fisher. Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker can be heard in the trailer’s voiceover saying, “The Force will be with you. Always.” The cast includes Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Driver, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell. Original Star Wars actors including Hamill (as Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian). Check out the trailer below: The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019