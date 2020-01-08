The Trailer for Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi”

Mercy Johnson has finally released the trailer for her much-anticipated historical drama, The Legend of Inikpi.

Per Bellanaija, the drama is set in the ancient Kingdom of Igala and Bini and follows “the tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

“Beloved of her father King Attah Ayegba, Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’  is the true story of revered Igala princess ‘Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba’ who choose to give her life for the freedom of her homeland.”

Check out the trailer below:

