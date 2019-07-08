The Trailer for Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ is Here and Fans are Excited!

The first teaser of Disney’s Live-Action remake of ‘Mulan’ premiered during the Women’s World Cup Final yesterday, starring Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei.

According to the trailer:

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Quiet, composed, graceful, discipline, these are the qualities we see in a good wife. These are the qualities we see in Mulan.”

See the trailer below:

Mulan premieres in March 2020