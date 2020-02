Kayode Kasum has released the first teaser for his much-anticipated film, “This Lady Called Life,” which stars Bisola Aiyeola.

The film follows Aiye’s ambition to become a renowned chef despite being a young, struggling, single mother in an unforgiving society.

Others stars featured in the film include Efe Iwara, Wale Ojo, Tina Mba, Jemima Osunde, Lota Chukwu, and many more.

Watch it below: