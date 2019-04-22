The Second Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaks Hours Before Premiere

Yet again, another episode of Game of Thrones got leaked hours prior to its premiere on HBO.

The link was first shared by a Twitter user who pointed out that they were able to stream the still untitled second episode via Amazon Prime Video in Germany. This user also provided instructions on how to stream the episode, and shortly afterward, Forbes says it has already been taken down.

However, Variety reports that the leak first surfaced on Reddit.

This comes one week after the premiere of the first episode, which leaked was aired hours early DirecTV Now, although this glitch didn’t hinder ratings for the season premiere, which pulled in 17.4 million viewers through the network and its two streaming options: HBO GO and HBO NOW.

It was the “largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO.”