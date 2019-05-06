The Royal Baby is Here: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry!

According to the royal officials, Meghan Markle gave birth Monday to the couple’s first child, and this comes shortly after news surfaced that she had gone into labour.

“It’s a boy!” officials said in an announcement posted to Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019.”

