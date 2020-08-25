The Rock Predicts that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Will Become Parents in 2021

Forbes’ highest paid actor for two years in a row, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has predicted that Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Will become parents come 2021.

The former pro wrestler and actor made this known in the comment section of an Instagram post by Justin Bieber who shared a picture of himself cradling his newborn niece, Iris, daughter to Hailey’s sister.

The 26-year-old had posted an adorable image of himself and the cutie and captioned it,

“My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness [sic] the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!!” Bieber captioned the pic, above. “Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!”

The Rock who has three daughters himself, took to the comments section, writing,

“This image pretty much seals the deal.

“Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021. 😉👊🏾,” he added.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, also shared a photo with her sister’s newborn baby, posting a pic on her Instagram Story.

“Auntie’s girl,” she wrote alongside the image.

Justin Bieber and his wife have both expressed their desire to become parents though they are not in any hurry.

The couple who got married back in September 2018, have voiced this on several occasions.

Back in February, Bieber while speaking with Zane Lowe of Apple Music said,

“I want to start my own family in due time.

“I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

