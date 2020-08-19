The Rock Celebrates First Year Wedding Anniversary to Lauren Hashian with Beautiful Message

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one grateful husband and father as he celebrates his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Hashian.
The Forbes’ highest paid actor for two years in a row, took to his Instagram page to pen a beautiful tribute to his wife on their anniversary.
The Rock revealed that his Mrs wrote the beautiful song playing in the background as a wedding gift to him on the night of August 18, 2019, to celebrate their undying love and commitment to each other.
The Jumanji star noted that asides the birth of his three daughters, his marriage to Lauren has been the most wonderful gift.
Check out his lovely anniversary message below.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 – I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage. From the moment I heard the song’s opening line, of “…every angel in heaven is singing for us today…” as tribute to our loved ones who’ve passed away and no longer with us – I got very emotional. As I still get emotional today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage. Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day. I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life. Special shout to my extremely loving daughters, Jazzy and Tia for accompanying daddy as I got down on my knee to do the honors of asking for Lauren’s hand in marriage. Technically, she never said, “YES!” as she just bursted out laughing and then ugly crying, BUT I’ll take that response on the Hawaiian cliffs any day 😉💍 We hope that you all enjoy “Step Into A Love Like This” and our wedding day moments – as much as we are privileged to share it with you all on our anniversary. With love, gratitude and mana – DJ 🖤 Listen to the song now in my bio or on all music platforms. #StepIntoALoveLikeThis #HappyAnniversary ❤️🥃 And fa’afetai lava to my uso @f1j1 (one of the greatest singers on the planet) for his beautiful Samoan song “Tualaga a Solomona” that I chose to play as I walked down the aisle.