The Rock Celebrates First Year Wedding Anniversary to Lauren Hashian with Beautiful Message

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one grateful husband and father as he celebrates his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The Forbes’ highest paid actor for two years in a row, took to his Instagram page to pen a beautiful tribute to his wife on their anniversary.

The Rock revealed that his Mrs wrote the beautiful song playing in the background as a wedding gift to him on the night of August 18, 2019, to celebrate their undying love and commitment to each other.

The Jumanji star noted that asides the birth of his three daughters, his marriage to Lauren has been the most wonderful gift.

Check out his lovely anniversary message below.

