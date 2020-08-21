The Rock Announces His Proud Ownership of XFL

The Rock is steady adding to his empire on a daily basis with his latest move being the acquisition of XFL (Xtreme Football League).

The Forbes highest paid actor for two years in a row took to Instagram to reveal that himself and his partners; Gerry Cardinale and Danny Garcia, have acquired ownership of the league which was owned by WWE chairman, Vince McMahon.

The sport which is very similar to the NFL is an eight-team American football league whicht gives football fans their favourite fix during the NFL off-season.

The XFL has modified rules which are intended to give fans faster and more exciting games than they usually get in the NFL!

The Rock is steady securing those bags and building his empire. Congratulations to him on the latest feat.

