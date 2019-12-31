‘The ritual failed’ – Prophet who murdered LASU final year student, confesses

A Prophet of a white garment church, Segun Phillip, has confessed his role in collaborating with Owolabi Adeeko and his mother, Bola, to use a student of the Lagos State University (LASU) for money ritual.

The final-year student, Favour Daley-Oladele, was brutally killed and her heart eaten by her boyfriend, Owolabi and his mother in a botched money ritual.

The Prophet confessed before newsmen that he and Owolabi went through the ritual process alone without the knowledge of his mother, Mrs Bola.

He said;

“What Owolabi and I discussed is that when they use the concoction once, the money will come once, but his mother doesn’t know that; we just told her that when she uses it, she will be receiving contracts from everywhere.

“But the spirit did not bring money at all, the ritual did not work.”

The emotional father of the money ritual victim said they all looked forward to Favour becoming the first female graduate in the house.

He said;

“It is quite emotional, having raised that girl for that number of years; Favour happens to be a golden girl to the family. We waited for some years before having her, she went to school and when we envisaged that in a few months, she will be going for her NYSC, and start celebrating a female graduate in the house, then some people conspire to kill her is touching.

“All we want is justice for Favour and I believe it will serve as a deterrent to others who are in this kind of thing.”