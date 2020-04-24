“The Rich Wants the Poor to Stay Home to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19”- AY Makun

AY Makun has some words for the middle class who are strongly advocating for government to lock down cities in Nigeria.

According to the filmmaker-comedian, the push for the continued lock down is because the rich think that the poor are disease vectors. He added that the rich should rather donate to the pandemic relief efforts.

“All we keep hearing daily is “STAY AT HOME”. The rich wants the poor to stay home to avoid the spread of Covid-19, but HUNGER VIRUS won’t allow the poor to stay home,” the comedian tweeted, adding, “We can only control d spread of d virus when the rich helps the poor by providing enough food to stay at home.”

And he said a lot more. See his tweets:

All we keep hearing daily is "STAY AT HOME".The rich wants the poor to stay home to avoid the spread of Corvid19, but HUNGER VIRUS won't allow the poor to stay home.We can only control d spread of d virus when the rich helps the poor by providing enough food to stay at home. — AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) April 24, 2020

It is easy for you to talk about what you are going to do or how it should be done, but it doesn't mean anything until you take action and make it happen. Social responsibility is not in words but ACTION. https://t.co/X3EUPO5Y41 — AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) April 21, 2020

