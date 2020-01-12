‘The Queen doesn’t deserve this’ – Trump says of Royal step back

U.S. President Donald Trump says the decision by Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from royal duties was “sad.”

The world was stunned to learn that Queen Elizabeth II, who is Harry’s grandmother, was reportedly not consulted before the pair announced their decision to pull out of the royal family.

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing. I just have such respect for the Queen I don’t think this should be happening to her,” Trump added in an interview with Fox News.

Making the shocking announcement, the couple said they plan to restrict media access and withdraw from a rota system for press coverage of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said discussions were ongoing with the duke and duchess of Sussex over the bizarre situation.

The announcement came after they had denounced intrusive and inaccurate media reporting, as well as the vitriol directed toward them on social media, including racist attacks against U.S.-born Meghan, whose mother is black.

In an interview last year with the British newspaper The Sun, Trump called Meghan “nasty” after finding out that she did not support his election.

The U.S. leader however had no words directed at the former ‘Suits’ actress in his latest interview.