The Pussycat Dolls Reunite Again After a Decade on U.K.’s ‘X Factor’

So, the Pussycat Dolls made their first live appearance together in ten years at the finals of the U.K.’s The X Factor: Celebrity.

The music group performed a medley of past singles, including their new song “React.”

THR adds: “Nicole Scherzinger — who also happens to be an X Factor judge — teased the Pussycat Dolls’ reunion a few days before the performance, posting their logo along with the hashtag #PCDReunion on Instagram on Wednesday. She then announced that the girls would be touring the U.K. in April.

“After the group’s performance, Scherzinger returned to Instagram to declare that “it‘s good to be back with my girls.”

Watch it below: