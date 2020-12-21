‘The present level of insecurity is inconceivable’ – Bugaje

A political historian, Dr Usman Bugaje, has lamented the security situation in the country, saying things have deteriorated to a level that was “inconceivable.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bugaje said although the Federal Government made some gains in tackling insecurity in 2016, it, however, failed to consolidate on the improvements made.

“Immediately this government came, they took measures and things improved but it didn’t last long, it wasn’t sustained,” he said.

“What has happened thereafter is that things have deteriorated to a level that was inconceivable at that particular time.

“That speaks to the fact that this government has no particular governance framework. They were not evaluating their performance; they were not making the necessary input that they have to make. In fact, they were not prioritising competence.”

Speaking on the same programme, media aide to the president, Femi Adesina, said it is difficult to put a timeline on insecurity, insisting that progress has been made so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

