‘The Office’ Will Be Removed From Netflix in 2021

NBC reportedly has decided to remove “The Office” from Netflix in 2021 and include the show in the company’s new streaming service.

The media house announced this decision in a statement on Tuesday. And this comes after data analytics firm Jumpshot revealed that the hit comedy series was the most-watched Netflix show in 2018. And perhaps, it is the reason NBC has decided to move it onto their on ad-supported streaming service, which is set to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Speaking with CNBC, a source claimed that Netflix made an offer to keep it, but the offer was rejected. Netflix was willing to pay up to $90 million a year for the rights, but NBC topped that offer and will pay $100 million. ( “The Office” was produced by Universal Television, a different division of NBCUniversal, in association with Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions.) One idea under consideration was to split the rights, with Netflix being the home for ad-free watching, and NBC’s service being the ad-supported option.

”‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises in a release. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

In a tweet, Netflix added that members can “binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021.”