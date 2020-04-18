‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Ranjit Chowdhry, Dies at 64

Ranjit Chowdhry is dead.

According to THR, the actor who appeared in The Office and Prison Break, passed on recently and no cause of death was given.

Also confirming his death was The Economic Times  and also  Chowdhry’s half-sister Raell Padamsee, who shared the news on Instagram, writing, “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”

Chowdhry was born in India in 1956 and began his career in 1978 in Basu Chatterjee’s feature film Khatta Meetha. He went on to appear in NYPD BlueCosbyFalcone and Prison Break, before becoming Vikram in The Office in 2007.

He was 64

