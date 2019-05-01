The Obamas Unveil Details of Their Netflix Projects

Barack and Michelle Obama have finally revealed the programming nearly a year after signing a deal with Netflix.

According to the New York Times, the Obamas new production company, Higher Ground Productions, on Tuesday announced seven projects that are in the works for Netflix, including several documentaries and a movie about Frederick Douglass.

While they will be reaching over 140 million people through this, they reportedly are intent on avoiding any material that could inflame tensions at a red-hot political moment, particularly as the 2020 presidential election begins to ramp up.

“Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all,” Mr. Obama said in a statement.

Per the NYT, here’s an early look at the shows and films the Obamas are planning:

■ “American Factory,” a documentary that examines life in Ohio where a Chinese billionaire opened a factory in a former General Motors plant and hired 2,000 people. Higher Ground Productions described the film, produced by Participant Media and directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, as “early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.” The documentary was already shown at the Sundance Film Festival, and Higher Ground Productions said it would be its first release. ■ “Bloom,” a drama series set in post-World War II New York that will explore the “barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress.” It will be produced by Callie Khouri, who wrote “Thelma & Louise.” ■ A film adaptation of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by David W. Blight. Higher Ground did not announce a screenwriter or any producers.