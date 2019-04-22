The Nigerian Defence Academy Crushed His Dreams- Sopulu Mbaneto’s Friend Reveals

Yesterday, news surfaced that a Nigerian man, Sopuluchukwu Mbaneto was arrested alongside another Nigerian by the police in the Philippines for drug trafficking.

In case you missed the report, policemen arrested a Nigerian businessman identified as Azubuike Obiaghanwa Onwigbolu, 32, through a buy-bust operation, after a Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel acted as a buyer and bought 200 grams of methamphetamine amounting to P400,000. And following his arrest, the police operatives recovered P16 million worth of the drugs from him.

Sopuluchukwu and another accomplice, Judith Balaquiao-Camacho were arrested in a related sting operation. And the trio is facing the death penalty.

The news stirred heated reactions on social media. And now, an alleged friend of Sopuluchukwu has spoken up.

According to this source, the alleged drug dealer was forced into the trade after the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA) crushed his dreams.

Sopulu, as he apparently is called, always wanted to serve his country, until he surfaced a gruesome accident at the academy and the NDA allegedly shut their doors in his face.

The source said:

“I can’t keep quiet in this, Sopulu is a product of the Nigerian system. If Sopulu dies by hanging in Philippines its because of the Nigerian government. I know Sopulu, he is like a brother to me he is in his early twenties, when he was in Secondary School he was the senior prefect of University Secondary School Nsukka. His only goal in life was to serve the Nigerian army. He got accepted into NDA and he was a cadet until he was beaten and his leg broken by senior cadets in NDA and was given a month to heal and when his knee couldn’t heal he was not allowed more time by the army. He wasn’t able to continue with his dreams to become a soldier. That was when he left the country…if the military wasn’t gruesome in their treatment of beating and their fellow cadets to the extent of severe physical damage this will never had happened. This is the story of a 22 year old Nigerian now facing death penalty in the Philippines.”

