The New ‘Transformers’ Movies Finally Lands 2022 Release Date

Aaron Sorkin’s latest project–Transformers, reportedly has been given release dates, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Per the outlet, the latest installment in the sci-fi action film franchise, the untitled Transformers movie will receive a wide release on June 24, 2022.

This comes amid news that Sorkin other project, The Trial of the Chicago 7, will have a limited release on Sept. 25, 2020, going wide on Oct. 16. The film follows the 1969 trial of seven people charged with conspiracy by the federal government, and stars Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Frank Langella.

We can’t wait to see the next transformers!

