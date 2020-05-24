The New Normal; Lizzo Rings in Summer With Matching Face Mask, Gloves and Bikini

Lizzo is ringing in summer in style.

The body positivity advocate, shared a series of sexy pictures to welcome Summer.

Wearing a matching ensemble, the 32-year-old ‘Truth Hurts’ crooner sported a colourful face mask, gloves and a sexy 2-piece bikini, That put her incredible curves on display.



“Welcome to summer 2020,” she tagged one of the pictures.

In another series of shots posing in the pool, Lizzo wrote;

“Bad bitch… eats her rice AND her cabbage”.

Not done with the onslaught of incredible shots, she also shared a video of herself sporting white sunglasses and twerking in the pool.

The Detriot native captioned this;

“Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body. Now twerk w me ho! 🤪”

