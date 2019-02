Yesterday, Universal Studios released the first trailer of the much-anticipated Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba.

This has got many people talking, with fans of the original franchise talking about how they are not impressed by the storyline, while The Rock fans drool over the action-packed show.

Well, the trailer is here, and the film is set to hit theaters August 2.

Watch it below: