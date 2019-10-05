The MTN Foundation Presents The Best Of Nigerian Culture

It is that time of the year!

For the next three months, the MTN Foundation will be supporting a trove of brilliant productions showcasing the very best of Nigerian fine arts, poetry, theatre and supporting the creatives behind them.

The Foundation’s Arts and Culture effort is all about three things – promoting the re-telling of Nigerian and African stories, promoting family and national values and empowering skilled professionals within the country’s Arts and Culture ecosystem to showcase their talent before a wider audience.

The lineup of sponsored productions includes five theatre productions: Agbarho, Fatherland, Jungle Story 2, Emotan, OMG, a theatre festival, the Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF), an art festival, the Life in My City Art Festival and a poetry festival, the Lagos International Poetry Festival (LIPFEST).

The shows will run from this first weekend in October till the end of Christmas. That’s a lot of joy coming your way.

The lineup kicks off in Lagos with Sound Sultan’s energetic production, Jungle Story 2, a story about a land that becomes a jungle after the motherland cast a spell on its people transforming corrupt individuals into animals.

We know. They had legit issues in that land!

Famous celebrities, including Femi Kuti, Osas Ajibade, Femi Branch, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lasisi Elenu, AY, Yaw, MI, Buchi, Basket Mouth, Kate Henshaw, Harry Songz, Helen Paul, Ninja Band, Johnny Drille, Crown Troupe, Wale Ojo, Poco Lee, 2Face Idibia, Seyi Shay, Dare Art-Alade, Senator and others will star in the production.

All that star power in one production? We’re salivating already.

A day later, we will be getting pumped in Abuja about Agbarho, a love story (and the name of a town in Delta State) which centres around a female character who refuses to marry her father’s choice and the series of difficult choices she had to make as a result.

The MTN Foundation, supported by MTN Nigeria is big about three things – Economic Empowerment, health causes (we like to call it, Mother and Child) and Arts and Culture!

Everything we do is guided by empowering our people, contributing to better health outcomes and supporting the best of Nigerian creative talent.

Both shows promise to be exciting, engaging and thoughtful. We cannot wait to enjoy them and share every moment with you!