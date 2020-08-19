‘The Men our Mothers are Producing Lately are Stupid He Goats’, Bobrisky Says

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘The Men our Mothers are Producing Lately are Stupid He Goats’, Bobrisky Says

Bobrisky has taken a swipe at the male gender of this generation referring to them as ‘stupid he goats’.

The self professed Barbie who is obviously pissed at the male lot, shared that she received a DM from a fan suffering domestic violence in the hands of her partner.

Bobrisky went on to note that cases like this is the reason why he left the male chat group and joined the female one.

He went on to state that “I think all the men our mothers are producing lately are stupid he goats'” as he cussed out people who encourage women to stay in abusive relationships for the sake of their children.

,

Related Posts

Naira Marley Says Making Your Own Money will Save You from Having Unnecessary Sex

August 19, 2020

Viola Davis will No Longer Accept Anything Less Than She’s Worth

August 19, 2020

Khafi Kareem is Back and Looking Mighty Fine

August 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply