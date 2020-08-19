‘The Men our Mothers are Producing Lately are Stupid He Goats’, Bobrisky Says

Bobrisky has taken a swipe at the male gender of this generation referring to them as ‘stupid he goats’.

The self professed Barbie who is obviously pissed at the male lot, shared that she received a DM from a fan suffering domestic violence in the hands of her partner.

Bobrisky went on to note that cases like this is the reason why he left the male chat group and joined the female one.

He went on to state that “I think all the men our mothers are producing lately are stupid he goats'” as he cussed out people who encourage women to stay in abusive relationships for the sake of their children.

