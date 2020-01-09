The Man Who Witch-Hunted Bobrisky has Been Sent to Prison

Channels TV is reporting Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has sentenced the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, to prison.

Recall that Runsewe made it his personal duty to haunt Bobrisky; he ruined the socialite’s birthday bash, defamed her in the papers, and had terrible things to say about Bobrisky whenever he held a press conference.

This is why the news of Runsewe ‘s legal drama has stirred social media curiosity.

Per Channels TV, here are the details of his ordeal:

Justice Okeke made the order on Thursday while ruling on a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against the Minister of the FCT; Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively. In the motion, the claimant sought an order of the court committing Runsewe to prison for contempt of court order made on December 15, 2017. Justice Okeke described Runsewe’s action as highly contemptuous, adding that committing him to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) would serve as a deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain. He ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Runsewe with immediate effect and hand him over to the NCS pending when he retraces his steps. The court had ordered parties in the suit to stay proceedings on every activity concerning the demolition of the Arts and Craft village located in the Central Business District area of the FCT. However, the respondents in the suit, particularly the NCAC flouted that rule.