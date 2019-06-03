The Lions: Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé and her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, were simply royalties at this year’s Wearable Art Gala held in Santa Monica on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the singer’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson.

Bey and her daughter turned heart at the “A Journey to the Pride Lands”-themed event inspired by Disney’s The Lion King —a highly-anticipated, live-action adaptation set to hit theaters this July, in which Beyoncé voices the queen lioness, Nala

In a series of photos on her Instagram, the “Lemonade” singer wowed fans with her gorgeous custom Georges Hobeika ensemble. The gold-sequenced catsuit was complete with an embellished bodice featuring the face of a lion, with massive feathers cascading over her shoulders as its mane.

The look was complete with gold cuffs on each wrist, strappy sandals, a pair of gold earrings and a long shimmering gold cape.

Swipe to see the photos below: