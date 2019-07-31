‘The Lion King’ rakes in £1bn in 3 Weeks

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ has surpassed the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theatres.

The live-action remake of the 1994 hit movie features Beyonce, Donald Glover and Nigerian-born Chiwetel Ejiofor in lead roles.

The movie joins ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Aladdin’ as the fourth Disney title to surpass one billion dollars in global ticket sales in 2019.

Box office records show ‘The Lion King’ earned 361 million dollars at the domestic box office and 638 million dollars overseas.

Outside of North America, it had especially strong showings in China with 115 million dollars, along with the United Kingdom with 48 million dollars and Brazil with 44 million dollars.

The movie also stars Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa from the original animated film.

Soon to be released the stables of Disney are ‘Frozen 2′, a ‘Maleficent’ sequel and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.