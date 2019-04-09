‘The Ladies Ran Away’ – President Duterte Brags about his Huge Pen*s

No stranger to controversy, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is in the news again, this time for bragging about the size of his pen*s, claiming he is ‘highly-equipped’, during a campaign rally.

During the speech held at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Duterte said he has a massive penis which was admired by all who saw it.

He claimed that a man is measured by his character, but then added that a man’s good looks count for nothing if he has a small pen*s.

For this reason, he said, he would have been unhappy if God gave him a tiny penis.

“If God gave me a small pen*s, I would have cut it in front of the altar,” he said, making his supporters laugh during the rally.

“Son of a b***h, is this all you have given me?”

The controversial president then recounted the old times when, as a student, he lived at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Manila.

He said he used to walk around naked, while other residents would cover up with a towel.

Duterte said the size of his penis would draw admiration from other students who would look at it.

“My towel, I won’t (wrap it around me). I will just walk towards them (naked) — they would admire me. (They’d tell me) ‘Son of a b***h, Duterte, you’re so hard,” he claimed.

He added that when he was a little boy, his penis was so upright that its top would almost touch his belly button.

The gun-slinging, tough-talking preside has previously talked about sexual anecdotes in public, making sexist claims

He said: “I’m very thankful to my father. At least he let me out into the world highly-equipped.”

He also recalled visiting a place full of women, who ran away saying: “We don’t like him. That skinny guy. He won’t stop (having sex).”

This is not the first time the president has used sexual anecdotes in public.

In December 2018, Duterte said when he was younger he touched the family’s domestic helper while she was asleep.

The story caused outrage until his spokesperson Salvador Panelo claimed it was untrue.

The president also provoked worldwide outrage last August when he said: “As long as there are many beautiful women, there will be more rape cases.”