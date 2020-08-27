The Kosoko’s Day Out, Adekunle Gold Shares Video of Picnic with Simi and Baby ‘Deja

It’s a family day out for the Kosokos as Adekunle Gold has shared a video of himself picnicking with his wife and their beautiful daughter, ‘Deja’

AG Baby and his wife were seen laughing as they played a board game while new mama, Simi, cradled their 3-month-old daughter in her arms.

The couple who are still away from the country since they went abroad to welcome their newborn are sure using the time away for some quality bonding and fun.

Adekunle Gold captioned the beautiful clip of his family,

“Everything is okay”.

