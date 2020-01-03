‘The Irishman’ Wins Six Awards Capri, Hollywood Fest

THR is reporting that The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tied with six awards each at the 2019 Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival in Italy.

According to the outlet, the Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic took home best picture, best supporting actor for Joe Pesci, best adapted screenplay for Steve Zaillian, alongside cinematography, editing and visual effects gongs.

On the other hand, Quentin Tarantino’s ’60s-set drama won best director, best ensemble cast, best producer for Shannon McIntosh, alongside best makeup and hairstyling, best production design and best costume design.

Other winners include Joaquin Phoenix who was named best actor for Joker, Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy, and Laura Dern won best supporting actress for Marriage Story, which also won best original screenplay.

You can check out the rest of the winners here.