‘The Irishman’ Named Best Film by National Board of Review

THR is reporting that Netflix’s The Irishman has been named the best film of 2019 by the National Board of Review.

Per the outlet, the film also received the award for best adapted screenplay, for writer Steven Zaillian, with director Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino set to receive an Icon Award, which NBR introduced this year to honor “cinematic artists who have contributed meaningfully to the history, culture, and excellence of motion pictures.”

The report added:

The NBR honors for Scorsese’s highly anticipated, long-in-the-works crime epic come after the film was recognized with nominations for the AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards and honors at the Palm Springs and Santa Barbara film festivals and Hollywood Film Awards. The Irishman has received stellar reviews, boasting a 96 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is currently streaming on Netflix after hitting theaters on Nov. 1.

